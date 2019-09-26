Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,551 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 1.03% of Triumph Bancorp worth $785,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 403,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 182,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 40,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of TBK stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.74. 6,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $40.60.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.02 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Rafferty purchased 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

