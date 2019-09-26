TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25.

TTEC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. TTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

TTEC traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 71,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,225. TTEC has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. TTEC had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $392.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.80 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 5,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $278,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 7,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,082,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

