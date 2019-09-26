Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) fell 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TUWLF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tullow Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

