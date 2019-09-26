TurtleCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $350,746.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 54,455,043,213 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

