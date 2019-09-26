U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target Raised to $12.00

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Silica from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $394.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.72 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in U.S. Silica by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in U.S. Silica by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

