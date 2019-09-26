UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 23,580 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.95% of IPG Photonics worth $77,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,762,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,290,000 after acquiring an additional 48,004 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,071,000 after acquiring an additional 110,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,344,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700,721 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 971,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,927,000 after acquiring an additional 42,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 828,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.72. 9,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,995. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.66 and a 200 day moving average of $142.73. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.16.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.83, for a total value of $99,427.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,027.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $104,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,428 shares of company stock valued at $362,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

