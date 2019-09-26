UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 7,429 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.51% of Omnicom Group worth $90,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,298,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after buying an additional 90,328 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,086,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,814,000 after buying an additional 721,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

In other news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $160,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.88. 55,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.66. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 43.86%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

