UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $73.33 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,131,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,621 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.41% of KeyCorp worth $73,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,357,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824,887 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,666,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,418,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,467 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,674,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nomura set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,663.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 329,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,948,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

