UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $81.77 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 453,756 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 259,814 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of Lululemon Athletica worth $81,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,492,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,030,287,000 after purchasing an additional 97,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,552,000 after purchasing an additional 519,269 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,825,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,490,000 after purchasing an additional 416,753 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total value of $30,005,116.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $704,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $20,004,048.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,295.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LULU traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.32. 49,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $110.71 and a one year high of $204.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.12.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 6th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.14.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

