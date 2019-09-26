UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $85.09 Million Holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,367 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.56% of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $85,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $113.35. The company had a trading volume of 159,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,937. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.68. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.15 and a 52 week high of $115.60.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.