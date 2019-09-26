UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 311,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $87,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 209.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,700,000 after acquiring an additional 111,759 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLT traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $294.24. 294,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $304.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.67. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $647.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut FleetCor Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays set a $340.00 price objective on FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.87.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

