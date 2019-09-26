UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 706,023 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,859,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 706,023 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $71,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,351,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,187,000 after buying an additional 15,040,653 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 134.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,312,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,870,000 after buying an additional 14,521,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,709,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,897,000 after buying an additional 5,683,042 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 33,107,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 454.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,734,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after buying an additional 3,060,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,593,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

