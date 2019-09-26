UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. boosted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in UBS Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,129,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,626,664 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 384.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,796,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,934 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,372,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893,142 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,186,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,960,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

UBS Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.