UBS Group Analysts Give Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) a $120.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Paypal from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on Paypal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Paypal from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.17.

PYPL stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,730,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,766,370. Paypal has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.54. The stock has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,394.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 630.2% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 55.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 386.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the first quarter worth $42,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

