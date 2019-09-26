UGE International (CVE:UGE) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of UGE International Ltd (CVE:UGE) fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 112,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 68,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92.

In other UGE International news, Director Nicolas Adrian Blitterswyk purchased 1,320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,888,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,520.44.

UGE International Company Profile

UGE International Ltd. provides renewable energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in the United States, Canada, and the Philippines. It primarily offers development, consulting and project management, engineering and design, and turn-key construction services to commercial solar projects.

