Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.42

Ukrproduct Group Ltd. (LON:UKR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.42 and traded as low as $2.60. Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 101,201 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and a PE ratio of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 538.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.41.

Ukrproduct Group Company Profile (LON:UKR)

Ukrproduct Group Limited produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, and Distribution Services and Other. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

