UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 152,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $1,698,163.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,945,159.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,211 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in UniFirst by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in UniFirst by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 4.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of UNF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.33. 101,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,033. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.19. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $132.38 and a 52 week high of $205.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.73.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.76. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $453.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

