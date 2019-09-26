Unigold (CVE:UGD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.25

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 363500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18.

Unigold Company Profile (CVE:UGD)

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold deposits in the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc. Its flagship project is Neita Property that covers 21,031 hectares in the northwestern Dominican Republic. The company was formerly known as Caribgold Resources Inc and changed its name to Unigold Inc in December 2002.

