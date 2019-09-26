United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,494,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Banco Macro by 9.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 580,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,272,000 after purchasing an additional 52,135 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Macro by 63.9% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the second quarter worth $1,016,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Banco Macro by 228.6% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 81,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 56,390 shares during the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMA. TheStreet cut Banco Macro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HSBC cut Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Banco Macro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Macro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of BMA traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 297,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,671. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $77.31.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $465.92 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

