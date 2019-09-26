United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth $360,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth about $736,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,430,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,947,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 787,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,296. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 69,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $716,712.49. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

