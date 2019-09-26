United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 1,874 Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

CCMP traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.49. 3,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,721. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $82.24 and a 52 week high of $145.77.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.80 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $641,082.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,611.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David H. Li sold 27,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,134,129.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,893.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,175 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. CL King began coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

