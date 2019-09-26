United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $229,000 Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 26.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 1,845.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group set a $26.00 price objective on Big Lots and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America set a $23.00 price objective on Big Lots and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Big Lots to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

BIG stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.76. 194,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,933. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Big Lots had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In other news, SVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $117,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,532 shares in the company, valued at $715,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

