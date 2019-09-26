United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $222,000 in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Tenaris by 292.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

TS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Tenaris from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Tenaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Tenaris stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 84,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.94. Tenaris SA has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenaris SA will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

