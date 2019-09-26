United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $247,000 in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBHS traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $54.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

