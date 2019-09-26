United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,809,000 after acquiring an additional 60,962 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $22,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,481. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $71.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.35.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $302.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.64%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $500,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $210,623.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,944.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 938,366 shares of company stock worth $60,803,483 over the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLB. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

