United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes Position in iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.15% of iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of IBDC stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $26.10. 9,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,716. iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.0504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

