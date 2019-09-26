United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,139 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the second quarter worth $189,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,803 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.98. 905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,500. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

About AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

