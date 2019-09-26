United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) fell 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.52, 819,637 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,243,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets cut United Natural Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on United Natural Foods to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.81.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $616.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

