United Services Automobile Association Buys 2,402,724 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 398.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,006,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402,724 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of United Services Automobile Association’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. United Services Automobile Association owned about 1.07% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $373,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 260,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 124,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.03. 7,369,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,168,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.34. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $129.46.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

