United Services Automobile Association Has $113.54 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,399,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $113,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 186.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.74.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,858,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,070,008. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.21. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

