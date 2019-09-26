United Services Automobile Association Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 25,242 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.13% of American Express worth $136,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 212,845.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 9,575,925 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,759.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $859,345,000 after buying an additional 6,587,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,274,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,871,804,000 after buying an additional 1,690,676 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,024,003,000 after buying an additional 1,452,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $648,492,000 after buying an additional 731,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.49.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,392.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,385,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.02. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. American Express’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

