United Services Automobile Association Purchases 2,799,444 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1,409.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,998,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,799,444 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.7% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $261,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.2% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.42. 866,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,135. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $90.11.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

