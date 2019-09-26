United Services Automobile Association Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,625 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $127,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,980,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,343,914. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.02. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $446.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. KeyCorp set a $245.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $233.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie set a $226.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.92.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

