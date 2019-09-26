United Services Automobile Association Sells 99,131 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99,131 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.20% of Texas Instruments worth $211,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,044,000 after buying an additional 3,158,845 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,058,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,823,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,487,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,834,000 after buying an additional 819,965 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $57,739,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,276,204.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellen Barker sold 17,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $2,242,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,629. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,718. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $130.92. The company has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. CIBC raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

