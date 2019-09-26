Uquid Coin (UQC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $95,646.00

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $882,948.00 and $95,646.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0883 or 0.00001048 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, CoinExchange, Exrates and IDAX. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00038299 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.35 or 0.05303910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000408 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00014896 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

UQC is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, TOPBTC, Exrates, IDAX, IDEX, OOOBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

