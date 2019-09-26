Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $75.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urogen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

URGN stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.09. 1,063,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,600. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $692.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.22. Urogen Pharma has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $55.49.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urogen Pharma news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $46,827.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the first quarter worth $329,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 35.2% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 565,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,902,000 after buying an additional 147,358 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 91.6% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 313,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after buying an additional 149,676 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 18.2% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,954,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,147,000 after buying an additional 454,829 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 39.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 554,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,501,000 after buying an additional 155,712 shares during the period.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

