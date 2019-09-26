US Bancorp DE Has $831,000 Position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Saia were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $486,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Holland sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $90,201.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,641. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Saia from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $111.00 target price on shares of Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Saia from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,520. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.85. Saia Inc has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

