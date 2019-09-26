US Bancorp DE Has $929,000 Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $1,837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,066,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,588,610.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Steven Dawson acquired 7,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.07 per share, with a total value of $135,091.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,777.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.53. 933,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 129.20%. The company had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.91%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

