US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iRobot were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AXA purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iRobot by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.31. 46,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,825. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.19. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $132.88.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.96 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $47,665.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,063.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRBT. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on iRobot from $114.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.36.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.