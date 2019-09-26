US Bancorp DE Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.12% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $52.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,605. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.43. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $53.22.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

