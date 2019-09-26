US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 10,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Sidoti lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Shares of American Woodmark stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.78. 2,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,240. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $92.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $82.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $79,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,950.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.