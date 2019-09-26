US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,290,361 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 136,593 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.3% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Microsoft worth $842,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in Microsoft by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $93.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

Shares of MSFT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,978,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,549,412. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,062.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

