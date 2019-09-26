Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.90

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.90 and last traded at $64.80, with a volume of 174815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.59.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average is $59.87.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 144.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

