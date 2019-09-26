Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Given a $6.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) received a $6.00 price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 129.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

UXIN stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,803. The company has a market cap of $676.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -1.98. Uxin has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Uxin by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 72,361 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at about $28,990,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at about $3,386,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

