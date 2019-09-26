V Systems (VSYS) Hits Market Capitalization of $147.04 Million

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One V Systems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00001007 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, BitForex and KuCoin. In the last week, V Systems has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. V Systems has a market cap of $147.04 million and $4.42 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00189566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.01001989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00020188 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00087861 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

V Systems Coin Profile

V Systems' total supply is 3,718,253,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,813,395,526 coins. The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

V Systems' official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

