VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of VALLOUREC SA/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VALLOUREC SA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of VLOWY stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.31. VALLOUREC SA/S has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.80.

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VALLOUREC SA/S had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that VALLOUREC SA/S will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VALLOUREC SA/S

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes.

