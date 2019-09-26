ValuEngine Lowers Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. G.Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,259. The stock has a market cap of $371.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christopher J. Sobecki purchased 25,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,857.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sam L. Barker purchased 24,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,420.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 289,749 shares of company stock worth $618,230. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 940.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 586,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 175,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 550,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 181,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 80,379 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

