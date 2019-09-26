Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 66,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 193.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 138,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,034.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 111,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.04. 93,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,031. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

