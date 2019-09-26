Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000.

VXF traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $116.97. 11,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,497. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.05. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.42 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.3723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

