Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Plans — Dividend of $0.52

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.5186 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 350,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,758,166. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $44.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

